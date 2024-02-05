Watch Taylor Swift Ask Stylist to Change Clock Choker to Midnight Seconds Before Hitting 2024 Grammys Carpet

Swift's Grammys look was laden with style Easter eggs, including a vintage watch worn as a choker set to a very meaningful time

Taylor Swift had fans on watch at the 2024 Grammys look.

The superstar, who announced a brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department , while accepting her 13th Grammy during Sunday's ceremony, hit the red carpet in a Reputation-coded ensemble which ended up being a total red herring. (Just as her website warned us it would be.)

Swift's commitment to the details in her look was so dedicated, she even had her stylist turn the hands of the watch on her custom choker (made by Lorraine Schwartz) to midnight, which had everyone spiraling about a Reputation (Taylor's Version) being dropped on Grammys night at midnight. And PEOPLE captured the moment in the clip below (see 52 second mark).

Earlier on Sunday, Swift's website seemingly crashed, showing an error message reading "Error 321 Backend fetch failed." Swifties quickly pointed out that the code is a communication error that would appear on a fax machine with a poor telephone line connection. The lead single on Reputation is "Look What You Made Me Do," and the first line is famously, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now." All checks out, right? Wrong.

Enter the other text: a line in bold: "hneriergrd." Online sleuths quickly unscrambled it to get "red herring." A red herring is a clue that is meant to distract you from something else at play.

Now we know that aforementioned red herring was the new album — with which she shocked fans when she said it would be released on April 19.

Swift was nominated for six awards at Sunday's ceremony and stepped out in a black-and-white look filled with Reputation-era Easter eggs.

She teamed her strapless Schiaparelli with black opera gloves and 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds — black-and-white, like the Rep album cover. She even layered six necklaces — could that refer to Reputation being her sixth album? Even the wavy hair and red lip seemed to reference that style era of her life.

After the Grammys broadcast, Swift will jet to Tokyo, Japan for the next leg of her Eras Tour kicking off Feb. 7 with four back-to-back shows, before likely returning back stateside to cheer boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which also happens to be her 13th game.

