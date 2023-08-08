How to Watch ‘Talk to Me,’ the Intense A24 Horror Movie

“Talk to Me” has horror fans talking… about how much it scared them and of a certain scene that reminded them of a pivotal moment in another A24 movie, “Hereditary.”

The debut film from Australian directors Danny and Michael Philippou is about a group of friends who discover they can conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand. Their favorite new pastime, unfortunately, also unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

TheWrap’s critic Tomris Laffly called it “an honest-to-god horror movie with genuine scares” in her review. It currently has a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the R-rated movie.

When Does ‘Talk to Me’ Come Out?

“Talk to Me” was released by A24 on July 28 exclusively in theaters. Check your local listings.

Is ‘Talk to Me’ Streaming?

“Talk to Me” is not yet available on streaming.

What Is ‘Talk to Me’ About?

A group of high school friends, including Mia (Sophie Wilde) who recently lost her mother to suicide, begin summoning spirits with an embalmed hand. The magic they’ve unleashed soon spirals out of their control.

Who Is in the ‘Talk to Me’ Cast?

“Talk to Me” stars Sophie Wilde as Mia. The rest of the cast includes “Lord of the Rings” star Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson and Alexandria Steffensen

What Is ’Talk to Me’ Rated?

“Talk To Me” is rated R for violence, sexual material, and strong language throughout.

Will There Be a Sequel?

Yes! A24 has greenlit “Talk 2 Me,” with directors Danny and Michael Philippou returning.

Watch the Trailer

What Other A24 Horror Movies Are Streaming?

Several are streaming on Max, including “Hereditary,” “Tusk,” “The Witch,” “Green Room,” “Slice” and “The Blackcoat’s Daughter.” These titles are currently on Kanopy: “Hereditary,” “The Witch,” “Green Room,” “The Monster,” “It Comes at Night,” “Midsommar,” and “In Fabric,” while “Saint Maud” is on Prime Video and MGM+. Paramount+ with Showtime has a number of those titles, and also “X,” “Pearl,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Men” and “Climax.”



