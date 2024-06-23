How to watch Switzerland vs Germany for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Switzerland and Germany battle it out for top spot in Group as they meet in Frankfurt tonight.

Hosts Germany have looked hugely impressive at Euro 2024 so far, hammering Scotland on the opening night of the tournament and then easing past Hungary to book their place in the last-16.

They are not yet through as group winners, though, with Switzerland sitting on four points and able to leapfrog Julian Nagelsmann side should they spoil the party.

The Swiss were not at their best last time out, as they were held to a draw by Scotland, but they know the four points they have already earned should be enough to seal a spot in the knockout stages, regardless of what happens tonight.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Germany

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.