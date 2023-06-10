How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova: TV channel, live stream and UK start time for French Open today

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova: TV channel, live stream and UK start time for French Open today

Iga Swiatek looks to win her fourth Grand Slam title as she faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final this afternoon.

The world number one has been in dominant form over the past fortnight in Paris and is yet to drop a set, with defending champion Swiatek going into the final as a strong favourite.

She comes up against an opponent in Muchova who had not previously made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros, but the 26-year-old showed how dangerous she can be with a sensational win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Muchova saved a match point on her way to a thrilling three-set victory, but she now faces an even tougher in attempting to stop Swiatek lifting the French Open trophy for the third time in four yeas.

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova

TV channel: The final will be shown live on Eurosport in the UK, with a subscription costing £6.99 a month or £59.99 for an annual pass. The players are scheduled to take to the court at 2pm BST.

Live stream: Those who have subscribed can stream the match live online through the Discovery+ app and website.