WATCH: Swan 'Fixing' Woman's Face Mask to Cover Her Mouth Properly is the Policing We Need

Ever since the coronavirus broke out, people across the globe have been asked to take basic precautionary measures. These measures include maintaining social distancing, frequently sanitizing hands, and wearing a mask. Various parts of the world have also imposed fines on those who are not following these guidelines.

However, the latest video shows how the mask policing is not only done by police, but by swans as well. In a short clip, that has been shared on Twitter, one can see a woman trying to interact with a swan. As she sits close to the white bird, it pulls her mask to cover the woman’s mouth. The bird pulled off the funny stunt with her beak. As a result of this, the mask straight struck the woman’s mouth as she fell back.

The video has been shared by a user named Venom. The post has been captioned with one crying emoji and one laugh out loud emoji. Till now, the video has been viewed more than 25 million times since being posted on September 10.

There have been all kinds of reactions to the said clip. A person expressed how dangerous such birds can be. Sharing his personal experience, he wrote, “Luckily he didn't hurt her coz these animals look cute but they can be very nasty, attacking you and even biting you to protect their territory. The Lake is my backyard and although they look peaceful, they have attacked my dogs once who came to close.”

Luckily he didn't hurt her coz these animals look cute but they can be very nasty , attacking you and even biting you to protect their territory. The Lake is my backyard and although they look peaceful, they have attacked my dogs once who came to close. pic.twitter.com/D8ywQ9Zp0W — Chiquira Toisuta (@ToisutaChiquira) September 12, 2020

In a rather witty tone, a user wrote, “Put your mask on properly, COVID Swan is watching.”

Put you mask on properly, Covid Swan is watching. — Brendan Boyce (@brendanboyce) September 11, 2020

Sharing the possible perspective of the swan, a woman tweeted, “I think the dear swan is saying if you’re going to wear a mask ... wear it properly”