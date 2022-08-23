WATCH: Superyacht Capsizes and Sinks off the Coast of Southern Italy in Shocking Video

A 40-meter-long (131-foot) superyacht capsized nine miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy on Saturday.

Shocking footage released by the Italian coast guard shows the vessel, named My Saga, sinking stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.

According to the BBC, "the Italian coast guard rescued all nine people on board – four passengers and five crew. The outlet reported the ship was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing and it is still unclear what caused the yacht to sink.

In the video tweeted by the Italian coast guard, the yacht is seen floating on its side amid rough waters before its rear starts dipping into the Ionian Sea.

The footage cuts to the vessel then halfway submerged in the water before it quickly vanishes beneath the surface.

Along with the video, the coast guard wrote a caption. Translated from Italian it reads, "In recent days, the #GuardiaCostiera of #Crotone coordinated rescue operations for passengers and crew of a 40m yacht, which sank 9 miles off the coast of #CatanzaroMarina. Administrative investigation was launched to identify the causes."

My Saga was designed by Tim Heywood and Jean-Marc Achy. It was equipped "with a teak deck, a steel hull, and aluminum superstructure," according to the London-based luxury lifestyle publisher, BOAT International.

The superyacht boasted six cabins that could accommodate up to 12 guests and eight crew members.