How To Watch The Super Bowl Online & On TV: Livestream, Halftime Show, More

Super Bowl LVIII pitting defending NFL champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is set for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game, scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, will be broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with a kid- and family-focused simulcast on Nickelodeon and a Spanish-language broadcast on Univision in the network’s first-ever national broadcast of an NFL game. It will also be available in Spanish on Vix.

A livestream is also available on CBS through DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial. The game will also be available on mobile via NFL+.

The game is a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl won by the Chiefs, who will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years; they lost in 2021 to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers before beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 last year.

That matchup drew an average of 115.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl across platforms of all time.

The 49ers are looking for their first Super Bowl win since 1994.

Halftime Show + Singers

This year, the famed Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by eight-time Grammy winner Usher, coming a year after Rihanna’s showcase became the most-watched of all time with more than 121 million viewers. Usher is no stranger to Las Vegas, having just wrapped residency in December that began in July 2022.

Ahead of this year’s kickoff, Reba McEntire is set to sing the national anthem, Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” DJ Tiësto will perform during breaks in the game. Those performances will happed in the 3-3:30 p.m. PT hour.

Announcing teams

Jim Nance and Tony Romo will handle the call for the CBS broadcast and Paramount+ stream, joined by NFL on CBS sideline regulars Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call CBS’ SAP coverage in Spanish.)

The sure-to-be slime-heavy Nickelodeon broadcast returns with CBS Sports’ Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson calling the game joined by Nick personalities real (Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter) and 2-D (SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster, along with Dora and Boots from Dora the Explorer).

On Univision and Vix, TUDN’s Rames Sandoval and Memo Schutz will call the game alongside Martín Gramática and Diana Flores.

Programming lineup

CBS SPORTS: CBS and Paramount+ will air more than seven hours of pre-game on its platforms and feeds from its Bellagio HQ, highlighted by a four-hour The NFL Today (the pregame, game, halftime and postgame coverage will all be in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR).

Here is Sunday’s CBS/Paramount+ schedule:

11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

NFL Slimetime (with Burleson and Young Dylan)

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Road to the Super Bowl

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

You Are Looking Live! (an original documentary about the origins of The NFL Today)

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

The NFL Today (James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones)

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Super Bowl LVIII

UNIVISION/VIX: The network’s main Super Bowl coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from its Caesars Palace HQ with Camino al Super Bowl, followed by La Previa at 3 p.m. PT ahead of kickoff. All will be available on Univision and Vix.

Postgame programming

CBS has given its coveted post-Super Bowl time slot to the series premiere of Tracker, the drama starring This Is Us alum Justin Hartley. Based on the bestselling Jeffrey Deaver novel The Never Game, the series follows a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene also star.

After the late local news, CBS and Paramount+ will air special editions of their late-night shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and After Midnight.









