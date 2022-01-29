Watch the Super Bowl 56 with Sling TV and get a free Chromecast with Google TV

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
Sign up for Sling TV and get a free Chromecast with Google TV just in time to watch the Super Bowl 56.
Sign up for Sling TV and get a free Chromecast with Google TV just in time to watch the Super Bowl 56.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for the easiest way to watch the Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, February 13? You can score a winning Sling TV deal right now and get a free Chromecast with Google TV when you sign up for a plan starting at $35 a month and pre-pay for the first month.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

This Sling TV deal applies to new and eligible former customers and requires a credit card (Amazon Pay not accepted) and email address. To sign up, create an account with your email address, select your desired service, checkout and you're off to the races. You can start watching right away from a compatible device or wait for your brand new Google Chromecast with Google TV to arrive. Cancel any time after the first month.

Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between ahead of the holiday

With so many great channels, chances are you'll want to keep Sling TV. There are three services to choose from: Sling Orange for $35 a month with access to 30+ channels including ESPN, TNT, CNN and HGTV; Sling Blue for $35 with access to 40+ channels including TNT, Fox News, CNN, HGTV and others; or combine the two with the Orange & Blue plan for $50 and get access to all 50 channels, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, MSNBC and more. Additionally, you can customize the base plan with add-ons such as DVR and premium channels like Showtime and Starz. You can watch the Super Bowl with Sling Blue (which includes NBC, the network the Super Bowl airs on this year) or the Sling Orange & Blue plan.

Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and We tested N95 and KN95 masks on Amazon. These 7 options are your best bets

You can sign up for Sling TV starting at $35 and get a free Chromecast with Google TV (Save $50) right now.
You can sign up for Sling TV starting at $35 and get a free Chromecast with Google TV (Save $50) right now.

The Chromecast with Google TV is Google's first standalone streaming box with a remote and is valued at $50. Optimized for 4K HDR, you can watch the Super Bowl 56 in all its glory on a compatible 4K HDR TV and with a generous Internet plan. When we tested the Chromecast with Google TV out, we loved the user-friendly design, dubbing it "one of the best buy can buy" when it comes to budget-friendly streaming options. So, snagging one for free is an absolute steal. Plug it into the HDMI port on your TV and use it to stream content from a variety of services, including Sling TV. The remote even has a shortcut key that takes you right to the Sling menu so you can start watching with the touch of a button, literally.

Sign up for Sling TV starting at $35 and get a free Chromecast with Google TV (Save $50).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sling TV deal: Get a free Chromecast with Google TV when you sign up for Sling TV

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Murray, Spurs spoil DeRozan's return, beat Bulls 131-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 in DeMar DeRozan's return to San Antonio on Friday night. DeRozan, who spent the previous three seasons with the Spurs, scored 32 points in his first game in San Antonio for the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18. Keldon Johnson added 23 points for San Antonio, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • How to watch Canada's World Cup qualifiers: Schedule, TV channel, free live stream

    Canada will play three games over the next 10 days, headlined by a showdown against the United States on Jan. 30.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Félix Auger-Aliassime was one point away from a win over world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and a spot in the Australian Open semifinals. But the young Canadian couldn't finish the match off, and the Russian veteran made the most of his reprieve. One hour and 14 minutes later, Medvedev had come back from a two-sets-to-none deficit at a Grand Slam tournament for only the second time in his career and stunned Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4. "You step on the court,

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Triple the misery: MLB's labor woes threaten third spring

    MESA, Ariz. (AP) — It's a moment Brandon Bajema relishes each year — receiving the email notification that Chicago Cubs tickets for spring training games in Arizona are about to go on sale. The 2022 version came a couple weeks ago. It popped up on his computer screen and he stared at it for a moment. “For the first time, I dismissed it,” Bajema said. “That hurt. I love baseball.” The mood for Major League Baseball fans like Bajema is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners cont

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Booker, Paul lead Suns past depleted Jazz, 115-109

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz on Monday night. Paul just missed a triple-double with 14 assists and nine rebounds. The Suns improved their NBA-best record to 37-9, matching the 2006-07 team for the best start in franchise history. The gritty Jazz trailed by 13 in the first half but jumped ahead 87-85 by the end of the third quarter

  • Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation. Vancouver police said Thursday the B.C. Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen, 25, in relation to an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks. Police launched an investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint. Police say Virtanen, who is playing in the Russian-based K

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Why Raptors should add at trade deadline with hopes of a playoff push

    This Raptors team should have its sights set on a playoff spot, not a tank job.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • China spends billions on Olympics with longer-term goal

    GENEVA (AP) — The finance model for the Winter Olympics calls for the host country to spend several billion dollars, the IOC to earn a couple billion, and sports bodies to share around hundreds of millions. Fortunately for China, turning a profit from the 2022 Beijing Games was not a priority even before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out some expected sources of income. Chinese President Xi Jinping set a goal in 2015 to create a new tourism industry in the country. “It will inspire over 300 mil

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa