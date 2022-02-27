How to watch Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards – and the A-list stars who will be there

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

After last year's ceremony was delayed and reimagined in the wake of COVID-19, the Screen Actors Guild Awards return tonight to hand out hardware at a live show and boost some Oscar contenders on the road to next month's Academy Awards.

The 28th SAG Awards will take place live Sunday at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hanger, changing up the spot from the usual locale of Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and the first time the SAGs have been in Santa Monica since 1996. It's a symbolic move proving that while award shows are back in person, everything's not back to normal in Hollywood quite yet.

Why does this show matter so much in the Oscar race? Actors comprise the Academy's largest voting bloc, so the SAGs are usually a good bellwether for the acting categories at the Oscars. And after this year's untelevised, controversy-plagued Golden Globes, this SAG ceremony might have renewed importance with voters heading toward the big show March 27.

SAG Awards 2022: 'House of Gucci,' 'The Power of the Dog' lead nominations with three each

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's SAG Awards show:

How do we watch the show?

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 ET/5 PT with a TNT encore airing at 11 ET/8 PT. Cable subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live using the networks’ websites, mobile apps and connected device apps such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. Plus, for the first time, the show will be available for streaming Monday on HBO Max.

Oscars 2022: Show slims down, will hand out 8 awards off-air to keep show 'kinetic and relevant'

Will there be a SAGs red carpet?

You bet! Glitz and glamour is returning, albeit with added social distancing and a mask mandate (except when a celebrity needs to be on camera). A live red carpet show will air online at the SAG Awards website beginning at 5:30 ET/2:30 PT with A-list fashion, interviews and the announcement of the awards for best movie and TV stunt ensembles while E! airs its “Live from E!: SAG Awards.” show at 6 ET/PT.

Richard Williams (Will Smith, center) and wife Brandy (Aunjanue Ellis) hit the tennis court with daughters Tunde (Mikayla Bartholomew), Isha (Daniele Lawson), Serena (Demi Singleton) and Venus (Saniyya Sidney) in &quot;King Richard.&quot;
Richard Williams (Will Smith, center) and wife Brandy (Aunjanue Ellis) hit the tennis court with daughters Tunde (Mikayla Bartholomew), Isha (Daniele Lawson), Serena (Demi Singleton) and Venus (Saniyya Sidney) in "King Richard."

Which stars are on deck?

Even though she got snubbed at the Oscars, Lady Gaga's back at at the SAG show as both a nominee and a presenter. And she'll be joined by a host of big names.

The show's opening will have "Hamilton" alums Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., so it's a safe bet there'll be a musical component involved. Sunday's show will have quite a bit of star power: Actors from the nominated casts of "Belfast" (Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds); "CODA" (Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin); "Don’t Look Up" (Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry); "House of Gucci" (Gaga, Jared Leto); and "King Richard" (Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith) will be on hand to introduce clips from their films.

Plus, Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, the most decorated recipient to date with 13 SAG nominations and five wins. Previous honorees include Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno.

'CODA': Oscar-nominated film is coming back to theaters for free

Hot races to watch ahead of the Oscars

"Gucci" didn't make the cut in the Oscar best picture race, but did get nominated in the SAG equivalent, best ensemble. Perhaps Gaga's soapy drama can eke out a win here and show the Oscars what it's missing, but more likely "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up" or "King Richard" will get some much needed momentum in the Academy Awards race.

Smith and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") are the heavyweights in the best actor field, so whoever takes the SAG crown has the pole position heading into Oscars. But a victory from Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog") or Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick...BOOM!") could cause chaos.

Lady Gaga in &quot;House of Gucci,&quot; left, and Nicole Kidman in &quot;Being the Ricardos.&quot;
Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci," left, and Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos."

The best actress contingent is more up in the air. Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") was snubbed for SAG and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") seems to have the edge over Gaga, Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Jennifer Hudson ("Respect").

Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") is starting to distance herself from the supporting actress pack, so a SAG win would cement her as an overwhelming Oscar favorite. And Kodi Smit-McPhee ("Power of the Dog") and Kotsur, who made history with his Oscar nomination, will duel for the supporting actor SAG.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SAG Awards 2022: Tonight's show heats up the Oscar race, how to watch

