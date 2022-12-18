What to Watch Sunday: How to stream ’1923,’ the latest ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

How to watch ‘1923’ on Paramount Plus

This latest “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton and chronicles the Dutton family during the early 20th century, an era that included droughts, the end of Prohibition in Montana and the end of World War I.

“1923” also stars: The series also stars James Badge Dale, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

What time can you watch? The first episode is available to stream at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) Sunday.

Can you watch on TV? You can watch the first episode on cable TV — Paramount Network — right after tonight’s “Yellowstone” episode, but after that you’ll have to stream on Paramount Plus (Paramount+).

How much does Paramount Plus cost? You can stream Paramount+ for $4.99 a month.

How to stream ‘1923’ or ‘1883’ on Paramount Plus for free or with discounts?

If you want to watch “1923” free of charge, you just need to be patient. Wait until all episodes have released and then sign up for the free 7-day trial and binge all the episodes during that period — and then cancel before you’re billed at the end of the trial.

If you think it’ll take you a little longer than seven days to watch, wait until all episodes have released then sign up for one month, then cancel. That’s not free, but $5 isn’t bad.

If you think you might want to stick around Paramount Plus a little longer, there’s a 50% off deal right now if you sign up and pay for a whole year at one time.

Go to ParamountPlus.com to sign up.

What about “1883”? Access to Paramount+ also gets you “1883,” which is an earlier “Yellowstone” prequel that in Season 1 starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as early members of the Dutton family.

Season 2 of “1883” will not follow the Dutton family, but will follow a real historical character, Bass Reeves, a legendary lawman and the first Black deputy of the U.S. Marshals.

How to stream ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+ or Peacock

“Yellowstone,” of course, is the incredibly popular contemporary series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a Montana rancher who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Seasons 1-4 of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on the Peacock streaming service, but Season 5 (and forward) can be found on Paramount+ and on the Paramount Network.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan has hinted that there are other prequels and spinoffs to come.

