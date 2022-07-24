What to Watch Sunday: Shark Week starts on Discovery — see schedule highlights

Here’s what to watch on TV tonight.

Shark Week on Discovery: Schedule highlights

Discovery’s 34th “Shark Week” starts today with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as its first Master of Ceremonies. This year we get 25 new hours of original content, including never-seen footage of walking sharks, shocking predations captured on camera by science and research field teams and more.

Special guests during Shark Week include comedian Tracy Morgan, the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn and the cast of “Jackass.”

Programs air on Discovery and on the streaming channel discovery+

Some of the highlights of Shark Week:

▪ “Jackass Shark Week 2.0” (Sunday, July 24 at 9:05 p.m.) — After Johnny Knoxville sent the guys on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, Knoxville joins the boys as they head out to get Poopies over his fear of sharks.

▪ “Rise of the Monster Hammerhead” (Monday, July 25 at 10 p.m.) — This follows Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Andy Casagrande as they explore two legendary, very large great hammerheads — Big Moe in the Florida Keys and Sunken in Andros, Bahamas — and if there is a clan of monster hammerheads who share the same DNA.

▪ “Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular (Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m.) — “The Impractical Jokers” excel at hi-jinx and fearlessness in the face of public humiliation; they set out to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts the only way they know how: with extreme challenges and dares.

▪ “The Island of Walking Sharks” (Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m.) — Wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante faces pirates, jungles, snakes, crocodiles and more as he travels to the coral reefs of the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea investigating rumors of a new species of walking shark.

▪ “Sharks! With Tracy Morgan (Thursday, July 28 at 8 p.m.) — Comedian Tracy Morgan teams up with shark experts throughout the country to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. Tracy shows off his favorite sharks, from rare species to stealth predators.

Story continues

▪ “Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites (Friday, July 29 at 10 p.m.) — South Africa’s great whites are disappearing. Shark scientist Alison Towner’s mission to find these missing predators and solve the mystery behind their disappearance leads her and her all-female crew to uncharted waters and exciting discoveries.

▪ “Monsters of the Cape” (Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.) — Shark Week Veterans, Dr. Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley, dive into the great white infested waters off of Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents to help keep the waters of the Cape safe.

Check out the full Shark Week schedule at discovery.com/shark-week/schedule.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the first-ever Master of Ceremonies for Discovery’s Shark Week.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.