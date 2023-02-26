How To Watch Sunday’s SAG Awards Livestream

The 29th annual SAG Awards take place Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

In January just ahead of this year’s SAG Awards nominations, Netflix and SAG-AFTRA unveiled a deal that will see the awards show move to the streamer in 2024; the YouTube arrangement this year is a stop-gap measure as the SAG Awards were without a broadcast partner after ending its long-standing relationship with TNT and TBS.

More from Deadline

Tonight’s ceremony will also be available on Twitter and Facebook, and you can watch it here as well.



As for those nominees, on the film side A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin lead the way, with the former coming off a big win at the PGA Awards on Saturday night. Both are vying with the casts of Paramount’s Babylon, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists Releasing/UAR’s Women Talking for the marquee Ensemble trophy, the one CODA won last year on its way to the Oscar Best Picture.

Two new TV drama and comedy ensembles will be crowned as both of last year’s winners, Succession and Ted Lasso, respectively, are not in the mix this year.

In all, there are 13 film and TV categories up for grabs tonight, with the ceremony also featuring Sally Field being awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Presenters tonight include Jovan Adepo, Jason Bateman, Orlando Bloom, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Quinta Brunson, Jessie Buckley, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Colin Farrell, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Janelle James, Gabriel LaBelle, Eugene Levy, Li Jun Li, Rooney Mara, James Marsden, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Jenny Slate, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

Story continues

Stick with Deadline to watch the show and follow our full coverage.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.