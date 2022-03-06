What to Watch Sunday: ‘Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ a new drama series with A+ cast

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (9 p.m., HBO) - Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” written by Jeff Pearlman, this new drama series — that’s right, a drama series — is described as “a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.” The cast for the 10-episode season includes: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Jon Young as Brad Holland, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

In tonight’s premiere episode, set in 1979, businessman Jerry Buss stakes his fortune on the purchase of the NBA’s lackluster Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s coach, Jerry West, bristles at the prospect of drafting college phenom Earvin Johnson, who has been given the moniker “Magic.”

