What to Watch Sunday: New ID series examines SC’s Murdaugh family murders

Here’s what to watch on TV tonight:

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom (8 p.m., CNN)

CNN celebrates Juneteenth in a historic special celebrating Black culture. The program features former first lady Michelle Obama, musical performances and resilient storytelling depicting the pursuit for freedom and social justice.

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery)

It’s been just one year since Alex Murdaugh called 911 to his family’s home near Islandton, South Carolina, to report that his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul, 22, had been shot multiple times and left dead in the yard. Things started to unravel pretty quickly after that for Murdaugh, whose powerful family had actually already been at the center of three other mysterious deaths in the community. Before summer was out, Murdaugh had resigned from his prestigious law firm, claimed to have been shot in the head while changing a tire, checked into rehab and been arrested for insurance fraud.

This new three-part Investigation Discovery documentary series covers all of that, plus those mysterious deaths alluded to earlier: the alleged accidental death of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield; the death of Mallory Beach in a boating accident, with Paul Murdaugh in control of the boat; and the death of Stephen Smith, found dead in the middle of a highway with blunt force trauma to his head (Smith’s death has long been rumored in Hampton County to be connected to “the Murdaugh boys,” but no one has ever been charged).

Meanwhile, the double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh remains unsolved.

All three parts of this series air tonight. You can also stream on Discovery+.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.