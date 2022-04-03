What to Watch Sunday: Info on Grammy Awards performers, nominees and more

64th Annual Grammy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - This year’s show, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is hosted by Trevor Noah. Here are some quick facts about tonight’s show:

Scheduled performers include Lady Gaga, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, (Oscar winner) Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo — all also nominated tonight.

The Foo Fighters canceled their scheduled Grammy performance in the wake of the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Among those presenting tonight are Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and (Oscar winner) Questlove.

There are several nominees from the North Carolina (and from the Raleigh / Durham area in particular), including Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon, Rhiannon Giddens, J. Cole, 9th Wonder, Rissi Palmer and Luke Combs. Get full info on NC nominees and their categories here.





Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are nominated for five awards tonight, including album of the year for their second collaborative album, “Love For Sale,” and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

This year will be the first time the Grammy Awards Show has aired from any city other than Los Angeles or New York since 1973, when it aired from Nashville for the first and only time, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (8 p.m., ESPN) - At the time I’m writing this (Friday afternoon), we don’t know who plays in this finals match, but my heart wishes it was NC State (what a season). Whoever plays tonight, go team!

Always Amore (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, a woman struggling to keep her late husband’s Italian restaurant afloat agrees to work with a professional consultant to see if they can turn things around. At first she’s resistant, but as they get closer, she realizes not all change is bad.

