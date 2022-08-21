What to Watch Sunday: New ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, Lacey Chabert on Hallmark

Here’s what to watch on TV Sunday:

Big Lies in a Small Town (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new Lifetime movie, a young mother frantically searches for her teen daughter after their car crashes outside a small town. People die mysteriously in her wake as she gets closer to finding out that the local doctor kidnapped her daughter.

House of the Dragon (9 p.m., HBO)

Without a doubt, the big TV news this week is the premiere of this “Game of Thrones” spinoff/prequel.

“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of GoT and tells the story of House Targaryen. The massive cast includes Matt Smith (“Doctor Who,” “The Crown”), Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint and Olivia Cooke.

McClatchy’s Chris Dobstaff took a deeper dive into the “House of Dragon” premiere, covering the hype surrounding the series and what fans expect from George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” adaptation.

Groundswell (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

No dragons here, but Hallmark fan favorite Lacey Chabert stars with Ektor Rivera in this new movie about a chef who travels to Hawaii after a personal and professional setback. She meets a handsome surf instructor who teaches her about more than surfing, we’re guessing.

Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “Groundswell.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Meet the Durham woman who’s a breakout star on Netflix ‘Matchmaking’ show

Review: HBO’s first ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff recaptures the power, grandeur of the original

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel keeps dragons, adds diversity