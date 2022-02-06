What to Watch Sunday: New ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Tom Brady

2022 Winter Olympics - Winter Olympic Games get going today. Remember that Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the east coast United States, so if you want to watch live you’ll need to get up early. But you can get highlights all day, and there will a primetime presentation each evening. Everything will air across NBC, Peacock (streaming), USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Get more info on how to watch the games, plus schedules, highlights and more, at nbcolympics.com.

The Tuck Rule (8:30, ESPN) - The latest ESPN 30 for 30 documentary is about the Tuck Rule, without which Tom Brady wouldn’t have won his first playoff game – and who knows where his destiny might have gone from there. But, asserts the filmmaker, whether what happened on January 19, 2002 was the right call or a terrible call, divine providence or deep conspiracy, one thing is certain: “The life of Tom Brady, as well as the life of the Hall of Famer who hit him on the play, Brady’s college teammate Charles Woodson, was forever changed that night.” Directed by Ken Rodgers and Nick Mascolo. This is followed by the premiere of a series about Tom Brady, “Man in the Arena.”

The People vs. The Klan (9 p.m., CNN) - This new documentary series uses a mix of archival footage and present-day interviews to revisit the case of Michael Donald, a teenager murdered by the Ku Klux Klan on March 20, 1981, in Mobile, Alabama. The four-part series chronicles his family’s ongoing fight for racial justice. The first two parts air tonight and the final two parts air next Sunday.

