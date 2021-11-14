What to Watch Sunday: Documentary series on Princess Diana concludes tonight

Mayor of Kingstown (9 p.m., Paramount) - In this new series — which is somehow not a companion series to “Mare of Easttown” — brothers Mitch and Mike McLusky navigate Kingstown, home to multiple prisons, as they act as the liaisons between prisoners and the community. When a young guard named Sam is set up to deliver a letter for a prisoner, Mike works to get him off the hook. It stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa.

Diana (9 p.m., CNN) - We get the conclusion of this new six-part documentary that re-examined the life of Diana Spencer. The series recounted Diana’s story through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess,” drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, for a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. In tonight’s final part, the world wakes to news of Diana’s death with a global outpouring of grief and love for the woman who became the “People’s Princess.” A generation later, Diana’s sons William and Harry continue her legacy with their own charitable causes. NOTE: CNN Audio also explores the life of Princess Diana in a new podcast titled “When Diana Met…” hosted by Aminatou Sow. The podcast takes listeners inside Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as Princess of Wales

Yellowjacket (10 p.m., Showtime) - This new series is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama. It’s the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. It stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

