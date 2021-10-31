What to Watch Sunday: ‘Diana’ documentary continues and ‘Great Pumpkin’ streams

Christmas Sail (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark Christmas movie, Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, and she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas. This one stars Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O’Quinn

Diana (9 p.m., CNN) - Tonight we get Part 4 of this new six-part documentary series re-examining the life of Diana Spencer. The series tells Diana’s story through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.” It draws on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, for a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. In tonight’s episode, Great Britain is shocked to discover the truth behind the fairy-tale marriage of Charles and Diana — but come out to fully support a princess they love. NOTE: CNN Audio is also exploring the life of Princess Diana in a new podcast titled “When Diana Met…” hosted by Aminatou Sow. The podcast takes listeners inside Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as Princess of Wales.

The classic animated Halloween-themed PEANUTS special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+) - This timeless classic already had its “regular TV” airing last weekend, but you can still catch it on streaming, on Apple TV+ (Apple previously purchased the rights to the Peanuts properties). In the beloved special, Charlie Brown preps for a party, while Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

