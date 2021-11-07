What to Watch Sunday: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ premieres, ‘Diana’ doc continues

Yellowstone (8 p.m., Paramount) - In the two-hour Season 4 premiere, the coordinated attack on the Duttons continues as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Also, Rip delivers on a promise.

A Christmas Treasure (8 p.m., Hallmark) - After opening a 100-year-old time capsule, a woman meets a charming chef and wonders if she should move to New York and further her writing career.

Dexter: New Blood (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new series serves as a sequel to Showtime’s mega-hit “Dexter,” about a serial killer on the Miami police force who (mostly) only killed bad people who (let’s be honest) needed killing. At the end of series, we watched Dexter disappear from the life he knew to become ... a lumberjack? The finale landed with a thud. In the new series, Raleigh’s own Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter, who has spent the past decade behaving and assimilating into small-town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community in upstate New York. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, Dexter questions whether he can continue to suppress his murderous urgings.

Diana (9 p.m., CNN) - Tonight we get Part 4 of this new six-part documentary series re-examining the life of Diana Spencer. The series tells Diana’s story through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.” It draws on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, for a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. In tonight’s episode, Diana’s explosive BBC television interview stuns the nation and divorce from Prince Charles soon follows; liberated from her marriage, yet isolated and alone, Diana uses her star power to support humanitarian causes close to her heart. NOTE: CNN Audio is also exploring the life of Princess Diana in a new podcast titled “When Diana Met…” hosted by Aminatou Sow. The podcast takes listeners inside Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as Princess of Wales.

Holiday Wars (9 p.m., Food Network) - In the first qualifying round of Season 3, the three teams of cake and sugar artists must showcase an unlikely understudy who dreams of winning a spot to pull Santa’s sleigh. Then, two teams move on in the competition, and the judges send one team home.

