What to Watch Sunday: CNN docuseries explores the wonders of Patagonia

What to watch on TV tonight:

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World (9 p.m., CNN)

A six-part docuseries narrated by Chilean-born Pedro Pascal explores the wonders of Patagonia in South America, one of the last untouched places on earth.

From CNN: “Stretching for more than a thousand miles through Chile and Argentina, Patagonia is a place unlike any other: wild, isolated, pristine, and unexplored. The region’s iconic wildlife – pumas, penguins, condors, and killer whales – thrive in a rich diversity of habitats, and species new to science – insect, bird, and even mammal – are discovered here each year.”

The documentary series takes audiences across Patagonia’s diverse and spectacular landscapes, traveling along its coastline from wind-blown deserts to pristine fjordlands, from deep inside its magical, ancient forests up to the high peaks of the Andes. It showcases the wildlife, the scientists who study it, and the people of the region who have evolved to live in these varied habitats.

“Patagonia: Life on the Edge” was filmed over the course of one year, using state-of-the-art cameras and help from local experts granting unprecedented access.

The series will regularly air on Sundays at 9 p.m. and will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.