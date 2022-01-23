What to Watch Sunday: CNN documentary series on Marilyn Monroe concludes

Deadly House Call (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a busy working mother hires a nurse to care for her wealthy father, who has early onset dementia, but soon a bizarre deception creeps into play when the seductive nurse makes a play for the family fortune.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (9 p.m., CNN) - We get the final two installments of this new CNN documentary series, which revisits the movies, marriages and career of Marilyn Monroe to uncover the themes of feminism, sexuality and power that continue to drive our cultural conversation. This year marks the 60th anniversary of her death. The four-part series, inspired by the book “The Many Lives of Marilyn Monroe” by Sarah Churchwell, is narrated by actress Jessica Chastain and features a cast of female voices (and an all-women editorial team) including Joan Collins, Ellen Burstyn, Mira Sorvino, Amber Tamblyn, Molly Haskell, Alicia Malone, Angelica Jade Bastien, Christina Newland and others. The series combines rare archival footage with first person accounts from women close to Monroe. Programming note: If you missed the first two parts, which premiered last Sunday, they repeat tonight starting at 7 p.m.

Billions (9 p.m., Showtime) - In the Season 6 premiere, Prince revamps the team in his image with mixed results and Chuck clears his head upstate, leading a crusade against a local blue blood.

Walking Dead: Origins (9 p.m., AMC) - This new series presents the epic story of Daryl Dixon, as told by Norman Reedus, the actor who plays him, with a look back at key moments from “The Walking Dead,” plus an exclusive look ahead at Season 11.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.