What to Watch Sunday: New Christmas movies include ‘The Waltons Homecoming’

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (8 p.m., TBS / CARTOON NETWORK) - “Harry Potter” superfans compete as Houses of Hogwarts to see which team knows the most about the wizarding world. This features celebrity guests and actors from the films. In the first episode, the Gryffindors face the Hufflepuffs for a guaranteed place in the grand final.

The Soul Train Awards (8 p.m., BET) - The annual awards ceremony honoring the best in soul and R&B, along with performances. From the Apollo Theater in New York.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - In the second season of “Hot Zone,” there is an anthrax attack on US soil and Special Agent Matthew Ryker begins his investigation.

The Toys That Built America (9 p.m., HISTORY) - A new series exploring the history of toys in the U.S. In tonight’s premiere, a naval engineer accidentally creates an iconic spiral toy during World War II that walks down stairs, and an engineer tries to invent a synthetic rubber for the war effort and instead creates a strange putty.

Christmas holiday movies and specials

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (7 p.m., ABC) - Celebrity musical performances and sneak peeks at new adventures to come at Disney Parks. Hosted by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana Debose.

The Waltons Homecoming (8 p.m., The CW) - In this new movie, which is set in 1933 and serves as a prequel to the classic television series, the Walton family is set to spend their first Christmas without John Sr. (Ben Lawson) when Olivia (Bellamy Young) receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all. The family is thrilled and prepares for his homecoming, but a storm threatens his Christmas Eve arrival, and Olivia sends John Boy (Logan Shroyer) out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

Miracle in Motor City (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A Smokey Robinson Christmas movie? Yes, please1 In this new movie, Amber Dupont bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Story continues

The Christmas Contest (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, sparks fly between a former couple as they compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing.

A Christmas Witness (8 p.m., ION) - In this new movie, federal agent Jessie babysits Dean McCoy until he testifies before a grand jury a few days after Christmas. As the two try to save a small town’s holiday lighting ceremony and fight off hit men at the same time, they form a romantic connection.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (9 p.m., ABC) - Families from California and Texas compete in the season opener.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.