What to Watch Sunday: Ariana DeBose hosts Tony Awards + featured on TIME100 special

Brooke Cain
·3 min read

The 75th Tony Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - North Carolina native — and recent Oscar winner — Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tony Awards, but that’s not the only big news: the main portion of the show (the three hours broadcasting on CBS) will air live coast to coast this year, meaning those not on the east coast won’t have to wait. That’s 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT. Here’s what else you need to know to watch this year’s show:

  • Paramount+: There is an additional hour of the show, starting at 7 p.m. ET, in which some of the awards will be given before the “main” show starts. You will need to stream this part on Paramount+. It costs $4.99 per month but if you’ve never tried it before, you can do a one-week free trial. If you start out on Paramount+ you won’t need to flip over to CBS later — the whole show will stream there. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host this portion of the broadcast.

  • Angela Lansbury: That early hour on Paramount+ will include 96-year-old Broadway & Hollywood icon Angela Lansbury receiving her lifetime achievement Tony.

  • Performances: We get performances from all eight of this year’s musical contenders: “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “The Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.”

  • More performances: There are also scheduled performances by Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the original cast of “Spring Awakening.”

  • Nominations: We mentioned the Best Musical contenders above, but the nominees for Best Play are: “Clyde’s,” “Hangmen,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “The Minutes” and “Skeleton Crew.”

  • More info: Get much more info on all the nominees and previous winners at tonyawards.com.

TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People (8 p.m., ABC) - Ariana DeBose will compete against herself here. The Tony Awards host is also one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2022, included in the artist category.

Ariana DeBose at the TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, June 12, on ABC.
Ariana DeBose at the TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, June 12, on ABC.

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (9 p.m., CNN) - On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, this new docuseries reexamines the infamous break-in that led to the downfall of the Richard Nixon presidency. The story is told firsthand by John Dean, former White House Counsel to President Nixon. The first two episodes of this four-part series aired last Sunday, with the final two airing tonight.

From CNN: “Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal is an immersive look inside Nixon’s inner circle and the schemes that took place behind closed doors by the Committee to Re-Elect the President that would eventually unravel his presidency. Across four revealing episodes, Dean divulges more than he ever could under oath, shedding new light on the back-channeling, the back-pedaling, and the backstabbing. Featuring rich archival footage and interviews with key insiders who had a front row seat to the biggest presidential scandal of the 20th century, Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal questions if America has learned anything since Watergate, or if we, as a nation, are destined to repeat the past.”

The documentary series features new interviews with Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Elizabeth Holtzman, Richard Ben-Veniste, Alexander Butterfield and others. In addition to airing on cable TV, the series will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or via CNNgo where available. The series will also be available on demand beginning Monday, June 6, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and cable operator platforms.

Color My World With Love (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, a woman worries that her daughter and her fiance — both having Down syndrome — are not ready for marriage.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

