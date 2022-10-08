How to watch or stream UNC vs Miami ACC college football game on Saturday
UNC plays its third road game, but first in ACC play, against a fellow Coastal Division foe on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0) head south to play the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
UNC beat Virginia Tech, 41-10, at Kenan Stadium last Saturday. The Tar Heels already own road wins at Appalachian State, 63-61, and Georgia State, 35-28, this season.
The Hurricanes (2-2) were off last weekend and haven’t played since losing, 45-31, to Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 24.
Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game
The game will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN2.
How to stream UNC vs Miami game online
Are you a cord-cutter?
If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.
ESPN2 is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.
Game day details: UNC vs Virginia Tech
Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Betting line: Miami is a 3-point favorite.
Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series, 14-11, including the last three games. UNC won 45-42 at Chapel Hill last season.
Pregame reading
UNC looking for more efficiency in run game and top back to emerge against Miami
Tar Heels’ lack of depth at linebacker is cause for concern as UNC prepares for Miami
UNC vs Miami football: Odds, top story lines, players to watch in ACC Coastal matchup
Three things we learned about UNC football in its 41-10 win over Virginia Tech
UNC opens ACC play with 41-10 win over Virginia Tech, its most complete game of season