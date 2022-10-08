How to watch or stream UNC vs Miami ACC college football game on Saturday

UNC plays its third road game, but first in ACC play, against a fellow Coastal Division foe on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0) head south to play the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

UNC beat Virginia Tech, 41-10, at Kenan Stadium last Saturday. The Tar Heels already own road wins at Appalachian State, 63-61, and Georgia State, 35-28, this season.

The Hurricanes (2-2) were off last weekend and haven’t played since losing, 45-31, to Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 24.

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN2.

How to stream UNC vs Miami game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ESPN2 is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Game day details: UNC vs Miami

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Miami is a 3-point favorite.

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series, 14-11, including the last three games. UNC won 45-42 at Chapel Hill last season.

