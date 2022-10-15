How to watch or stream UNC vs Duke ACC Coastal Division college football game Saturday

The Battle for the Victory Bell returns to Saturday night prime time as Duke and North Carolina clash at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The ACC Coastal Division rivals both have good chances to be bowl teams this season, a rarity that they would each play in college football’s postseason in the same year. It hasn’t happened since 2015.

UNC (5-1, 2-0 ACC) leads the Coastal Division and a win over the Blue Devils Saturday night would clinch bowl eligibility for the Tar Heels and solidify their place as the front-runner to reach the ACC championship game.

A Duke win would end a three-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. It would also give this season’s Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1 ACC) as many wins at the program produced over the last two seasons combined.

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ACC Network.

How to stream UNC vs Duke game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Game day details: UNC vs Duke

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: UNC is a 7-point favorite.

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series, 63-40-4, and have won the three games. The series is even over the last 10 games. UNC won 38-7 at Chapel Hill last season.

