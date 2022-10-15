How to watch or stream UNC vs Duke ACC Coastal Division college football game Saturday
The Battle for the Victory Bell returns to Saturday night prime time as Duke and North Carolina clash at Wallace Wade Stadium.
The ACC Coastal Division rivals both have good chances to be bowl teams this season, a rarity that they would each play in college football’s postseason in the same year. It hasn’t happened since 2015.
UNC (5-1, 2-0 ACC) leads the Coastal Division and a win over the Blue Devils Saturday night would clinch bowl eligibility for the Tar Heels and solidify their place as the front-runner to reach the ACC championship game.
A Duke win would end a three-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. It would also give this season’s Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1 ACC) as many wins at the program produced over the last two seasons combined.
Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game
The game will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ACC Network.
How to stream UNC vs Duke game online
Are you a cord-cutter?
If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.
ACC Network is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.
Game day details: UNC vs Duke
Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils
Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham
Date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Betting line: UNC is a 7-point favorite.
Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series, 63-40-4, and have won the three games. The series is even over the last 10 games. UNC won 38-7 at Chapel Hill last season.
Pregame reading
Determined to be Tar Heels great, LB Power Echols is ‘calming force’ on UNC defense
3 key matchups to watch as UNC and Duke battle in ACC Coastal Division rivalry showdown
UNC vs Duke odds, players to watch and top story lines in ACC Coastal rivalry matchup
3 things we learned about UNC football in its key ACC Coastal Division win at Miami
A ‘maturing’ UNC football team: Tar Heels have shown they can win close this season
Duke fought but fell short. What we learned about Blue Devils in loss at Georgia Tech
ACC’s Coastal Division going out with an appropriately chaotic bang