How to watch and stream Real Madrid matches in the United States

Watching and streaming Real Madrid matches in the United States is simpler than ever before for American Madridistas.

As summer break comes to an end, Real Madrid are gearing up to begin their 2024/25 season. Just three months ago, Carlo Ancelotti's side won La Liga for the 36th time and lifted their 15th Champions League title. No doubt Los Blancos are looking to replicate last season's success, and it all starts with their first La Liga match against Mallorca on Aug. 18.

Losing Toni Kroos is a blow for Real Madrid, but Fede Valverde is more than ready to don the No. 8 and command the midfield. Plus, Kylian Mbappe will join Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo up top in what will be Los Blancos' best attack in years.

With so much excitement surrounding the new squad, fans in the United States need to know how to catch all the upcoming action.

To watch and stream Real Madrid's La Liga matches in the United States, you must have an active ESPN+ subscription. All of Los Blancos' Spanish league fixtures are exclusively broadcasted on the streaming service.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month. The streaming service not only provides Real Madrid's domestic matches, but also every other club's La Liga campaign. Plus, the Copa del Rey will also be available to watch on the platform.

Some Real Madrid matches will also air on ESPN Deportes for free on your TV, but for consistent, English-speaking coverage, ESPN+ is the go-to streaming service. FuboTV will also broadcast Los Blancos' matches, but typically, their streams are from ESPN Deportes, and therefore will be in Spanish.

For Real Madrid's Champions League fixtures, you will need a Paramount+ subscription, which costs $5.99 per month. You can catch every match of the competition on the streaming platform, as well as the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.