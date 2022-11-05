How to watch or stream the NC State vs Wake Forest ACC college football game Saturday

Both among the nation’s top 25 teams in The Associated Press poll and in the College Football Playoff rankings, longtime ACC rivals North Carolina State and Wake Forest meet in a game where the losing team is in danger of dropping out of both.

The AP Top 25 has No. 20 Wake Forest just ahead of No. 22 NC State. The initial CFP rankings on Tuesday placed the Demon Deacons at No. 21 with the Wolfpack at No. 22.

Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) looks to rebound from its worst performance of the season, a turnover-plagued 48-21 loss at Louisville. N.C. State (6-2, 2-2 ACC) rallied from 18 points down in the second half to beat visiting Virginia Tech, 22-21, in its most recent game, on Oct. 27.

The Wolfpack overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Florida State, 19-17, on Oct. 8 in its previous home game. Those two rallies helped N.C. State extend its home winning streak to 15 games, one shy of a program record.

Both N.C. State and Wake Forest have qualified for bowl games. But both need a win in this game to put themselves in position for better bowl locations.

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ACC Network.

How to stream Wake Forest vs NC State game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Game day details: Wake Forest vs NC State

Teams: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. N.C. State Wolfpack

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite.

Series history: The Wolfpack leads the series, 67-42-6, but Wake Forest has won four of the past five games. NC State won the most recent meeting in Raleigh, beating the Demon Deacons, 45-42, in 2020.

Pregame reading