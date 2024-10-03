How to watch, stream NC State vs. Wake Forest in second ACC game of Pack’s 2024 schedule

N.C. State and Wake Forest play on Saturday in Raleigh in the 118th meeting of the programs with each seeking its first ACC win of the 2024 season.

The Wolfpack enters the game after its best overall performance of the season. Defense and special teams took a significant step forward, making clutch plays and flipping the field consistently. The offense continues to struggle, but head coach Dave Doeren hopes to see it improve as quarterback CJ Bailey continues to settle into his role.

N.C. State lost its ACC opener, 59-35, two weeks ago at Clemson after a disastrous defensive outing. The program hopes to secure its first league victory after gaining confidence in a win against Northern Illinois last week.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons look for their first ACC victory and second win of the season. Two of Wake’s losses have come by three points or fewer, with the offense doing much of the heavy lifting.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said his team has an experienced wide receiver corps and called Deacons running back Demond Claiborne “impressive on film.” He also recognized quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s understanding of the offense, pocket presence and versatility.

“We’ve played against each other a long time,” Doeren said. “Got great respect for Dave (Clawson) and his staff; a lot of continuity, the same coaches he’s had for a long time. They have systems they believe in, and they’re good at operating them. They play hard. They have a lot of returning starters on their team…Traditionally, these are close games.”

The programs have played every season since 1910, which is the longest continuous rivalry in the ACC and second-longest in the FBS. Five of the past seven games were decided by fewer than 10 points, including four by six points or fewer. N.C. State is 7-1 in its past eight home games against Wake Forest.

Cornerback Tamarcus Cooley recorded two tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in the team’s previous game. When asked what he thought about Wake Forest, Cooley had a concise answer.

“They’re pretty good but not better than the Wolfpack.”

Here’s how fans can watch the game if they’re unable to attend in person.

Kickoff time + TV channel for the Wolfpack’s Week 6 game

Fans can watch the game at noon on the CW, WLFL Channel 22 in the Triangle.

Other viewing options for the NC State, Wake Forest game

Fans can watch the game with several streaming services if they do not have cable. DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV carry the CW.

Wake Forest at NC State game and TV info

Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3, 0-1 ACC)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 12 p.m.

TV: The CW

Stream: fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream

Betting line: N.C. State opened as a 6-point favorite over Wake Forest, but it has dropped slightly to a 5.5-point favorite in most major U.S. sports books. The over/under opened at 56.5 points and has dropped to 54.5. ESPN analytics give the Wolfpack a 61.5% chance of winning.

Series history: N.C. State leads the series 69-42-6, winning two in a row and three of the previous four meetings. Last season’s win came in Winston-Salem, when the Wolfpack defeated the Deacs, 26-6, in Brennan Armstrong’s return as starting quarterback.