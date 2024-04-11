How to watch, stream FX’s 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' and ESPN’s 'O.J. Made in America'

O.J. Simpson, perhaps sports most polarizing figure, passed away at the age of 76. The former NFL star was also an actor and most famously the subject of globally recognized murder trial.

For those unaware of the wide encompassing impact he had, there are some options to view the life and times of Simpson through the lens of a dramatic series and a documentary.

Both take a vivid look at someone who enjoyed the apex of sports accomplishments and the height of celebrity stardom, only to later in life become the center of a murder trial that led the zeitgeist in the mid-to-late 90s.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, but was later found liable in a civil trial. He would then serve nine years in prison in a armed robbery conviction. He was released on parole in 2017.

How to watch FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

FX brought one of the most renowned murder trials to television in 2016, airing a dramatic series titled "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

The limited series was based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson." The book and subsequent FX series centered on the events that played out during the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown, Simpson's ex-wife, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The show featured actors Cuba Gooding Jr. who played Simpson, Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden and Sarah Paulsen as Marcia Clark.

How to watch: The series is available to stream on Hulu as well as Disney+. It is also available for purchase on Prime Video.

How to watch ESPN's "O.J. Made in America"

ESPN took a documentary approach in 2016 with the five-part 30 for 20 series, "O.J. Made in America." It's an immersive look at Simpson's life, spanning from the early days of sports stardom to a murder trial that would shake the world.

How to Watch: The five-part miniseries is available on Watch ESPN and to stream on Hulu.

