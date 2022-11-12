How to watch or stream Duke vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Saturday night

A bowl trip ensured, Duke now faces three chances to improve its location by boosting its record.

The first chance comes Saturday in a game the resurgent Blue Devils are heavily favored to win as struggling Virginia Tech comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a noon start.

With Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) mired in a six-game losing streak, Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) aims for just its second seven-win regular season since 2015. And the Blue Devils have their eyes on even more.

“There’s not a lot of teams in the month of November that have a lot to play for,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “We’re still playing for a nine-win season. We’re still playing with an outside chance at the coastal, but certainly a legit chance at the second-place spot in it, a better bowl opportunity, a better bowl trip. There’s a lot on the line for us.”

Duke’s rushing offense, averaging 208.1 yards a game for No. 2 in the ACC, is a big reason for its success. But that unit took another hit last weekend when starting right guard Jacob Monk suffered a leg injury during Duke’s 38-31 win at Boston College.

Done for the remainder of the regular season, Monk is the second starting offensive lineman Duke has lost after left guard Maurice McIntyre’s knee injury ended his season in October.

Prior to McIntyre’s injury, Duke liked to strategically shuffle Monk between center and right guard during games for matchup edges. Over the past three games, Monk played exclusively right guard with Jack Burns at center and Chance Lytle at left guard.

Now Justin Pickett moves into the right guard position with Brian Foley, Addison Penn and Calib Perez moving up the depth chart to get snaps. Duke has also played without reserve tackle John Gelotte, a starter a year ago, due to an injury he suffered in September.

That chipping away at offensive line depth is something to monitor as the Blue Devils face a Virginia Tech defense that’s allowed 134.1 yards per game (No. 7 in the ACC).

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at noon on Saturday and will air on the ACC’s regional sports network package, which is Bally Sports South in North Carolina. That channel is available on cable and satellite services, like Spectrum and DirecTV.

How to stream Duke vs Virginia Tech game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

Bally Sports South is not available on Sling, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV streaming services but it is available on DirectTV Stream and with a subscription to the new Bally Sports+ streaming service. Bally Sports+ is $19.99 a month and a free seven-day trial is available.

Game day details: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Teams: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Duke Blue Devils

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Time: Noon

TV: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in N.C.)

Betting line: Duke is a 10.5-point favorite.

Series history: The Hokies have not lost in Durham since 1981 so the fact Duke is such a heavy betting favorite is noteworthy. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 19-10, including Hokies victories in five of the last six seasons. Duke won the first six games in the series, which began in 1937.

Pregame reading