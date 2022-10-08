How to watch or stream Duke vs Georgia Tech ACC college football game on Saturday

After breaking its 13-game ACC losing streak last week, Duke looks to pair two league wins together when it faces Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.

The Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) hammered Virginia, 38-21, last Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium. That win was memorable for a Duke program that went 1-17 in ACC play over the last two seasons.

In its first game after head coach Geoff Collins was fired, Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1) upset Pittsburgh, 26-22, last Saturday under interim head coach Brent Key.

Kickoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will air on the ACC’s regional sports network package, which is Bally Sports South in North Carolina. That channel is available on cable and satellite services, like Spectrum and DirecTV.

How to stream Duke vs Georgia Tech game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

Bally Sports South is not available on Sling, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV streaming services but it is available on DirectTV Stream and with a subscription to the new Bally Sports+ streaming service. Bally Sports+ is $19.99 a month and a free seven-day trial is available.

Game day details: Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in N.C.)

Betting line: Duke is a 3.5-point favorite.

Series history: The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with the Blue Devils, 53-35-1. The teams have split the last 10 meetings, with Georgia Tech winning the last two years.

Pregame reading