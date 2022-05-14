Watch Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brown do a perfect Anna Delvey impersonation: 'Why do you look poor?'

Sara Netzley
·2 min read

Millie Bobby Brown has an ear for accents, and she trotted out what may be her best on The Tonight Show on Friday.

The Stranger Things star told host Jimmy Fallon that she absorbs speech patterns from the characters she sees on television. "As long as I've watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T," she said.

Case in point: When a hotel clerk recently had to swipe her credit card, she immediately channeled Julia Garner as scammer Anna Delvey, mimicking the actress doing her now-famous Russian-German accent in the Netflix hit limited series Inventing Anna.

"Run it again! It must be your system!" she barked in full Garner-as-Delvey mode, before adding, "Why do you look poor?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images); TV Still; Television Still; Series; Publicity; Released in 2022; &quot;&quot;&quot;Inventing Anna&quot;&quot; (2022)&quot;; Julia Garner
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images); TV Still; Television Still; Series; Publicity; Released in 2022; """Inventing Anna"" (2022)"; Julia Garner

Joe Maher/Getty Images); Nicole Rivelli/ Netflix/ THA Millie Bobby Brown; Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna'

The Soho grifter's accent isn't the only one Brown has in her quiver. She and her Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp like to jokingly recreate the famous exchange from the show's first season, with Brown standing in for frantic mom Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, as she promises to save her son Will (Schnapp).

"Come on baby, I am here!" Brown shouted, nailing Ryder's anxious delivery. "I am coming to find you, honey!"

Brown told Fallon that she started picking up different speech patterns from movies when she was young, but it was Miley Cyrus' famous Disney Channel alter ego that shaped the American accent she's used as the mysterious Eleven on Stranger Things.

"I watched Bugsy Malone and The Godfather when I was 8," she said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, but Hannah Montana's, like, Oscar-nominating.' It's so good. Hannah Montana's the best."

Brown's American accent will be on full display when the first half of Stranger Things season 4 drops May 27 on Netflix.

Brown says it's the beginning of the end for the show as Eleven discovers how she became who she is and learns how to gain her autonomy. And the season is sure to satisfy viewers, she promised Fallon.

"Definitely lots of answers," she said. "Lots of crying, lots of laughing."

The Duffer Brothers recently told EW that Stranger Things' fourth installment is their Game of Thrones season, in part because it features GoT vet Joe Quinn as the leader of the Hawkins High Dungeons & Dragons crew.

The Stranger Things season 4 trailer features the Hawkins kids — including a powerless Eleven — trying to hack it at a new California school, which is only slightly less scary than an ominous ticking clock and the demo-monster Vecna in the Upside Down.

Watch the trailer below.

