How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?

Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).

When Does “Strange World” Come Out?

The animated film opened on Nov. 23.

Is “Strange World” Streaming or in Theaters?

Disney released the film exclusively in theaters, so as of right now the only way to see it is in a movie theater. Check your local listings.

That said, expect it to be streaming on Disney+ sooner rather than later. Perhaps maybe in time for Christmas, like how Disney released “Encanto” on Disney+ just 30 days after it hit theaters.

Who Is in the “Strange World” Voice Cast?

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White (“Only Murders in the Building”), Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu and Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) lead the cast. Abraham Benrubi of “ER” voices a character named Lonnie Redshirt, and Alan Tudyk (“Serenity”) narrates and provides the voice of pilot Duffle.

What Is “Strange World” About?

The Clades, a legendary family of explorers, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. The team includes Searcher Clade (Gyllenhaal), his partner and accomplished pilot Meridian Clade (Union), their son 16-year-old son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White of “Only Murders in the Building”), Searcher’s larger-than-life father Jaeger (Quaid), and their dog, Legend.

Lucy Liu is Avalonia’s fearless leader, Callisto Mal, who asks for the Clades’ help to save a crucial resource.

Watch the Trailer

