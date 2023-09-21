Watch Steve Martin Belt Out ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It’ for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Steve-Martin-Only-Murders-in-the-Building - Credit: Hulu

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Steve Martin delighted fans of Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with an immaculate delivery of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” — a patter song written specifically for the show.

More from Rolling Stone

After struggling to conquer the tongue twister for Oliver Putnam’s (played by Martin Short) Broadway show, Death Rattle Dazzle, Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage finally performs the song in all its tempo-dipping, word-spinning glory.

Episode eight left fans scrambling to find the lyrics, and on Wednesday, Hulu released the clip for those wanting to relive the Savage’s onstage victory.

“Which of the Pickwick Triplets did it?/Who of the crew could commit this crime?” he belts out for the chorus. “Might a little brat, make a mommy go splat?/It’s a story pretty gory for a nursery rhyme.”

The song was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. Notably, Hulu previously dropped the full version of Martin’s “hit” novelty song “Angel in Flip-Flops” from season two.

In June, Martin joined Kelly Clarkson on her blues-inspired single “I Hate Love” ahead of the release of her LP, Chemistry. “The amazing banjo skills you hear on this is brought to you by the one and only Steve Martin!” Clarkson said in a statement at the time. “I’d choose Martin over Gosling every time y’all!”

In August, Meryl Streep’s performance of the Only Murders in the Building original song “Look for the Light” also released to streaming services following its premiere. The track was co-written by Sara Bareilles, Pasek, and Paul.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.