Watch Sterling Try to Crack Open a Chocolate Football to Celebrate Dad Patrick Mahomes

Sterling Skye is helping to celebrate the end of dad Patrick Mahomes' football season in a sweet way.

On Sunday, mom Brittany Matthews shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of her 11-month-old daughter helping to crack open a chocolate football in honor of Mahomes' appearance in the NFL Pro Bowl over the weekend.

In the clip, Sterling, who wears an oversized black bow and Burberry sweatshirt, holds on to a small mallet while a family member helps her to hit the football. Also seen in the video is Mahomes' younger sister Mia, who is the first to successfully break open the chocolate treat.

"Go Ster!" Matthews, 26, cheers on her daughter from the background.

Last week, Matthews shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Sterling hanging out at M&M's World in Las Vegas, taking in the sights of the different candy choices from her stroller.

For the fun outing, Sterling dressed in a red sweatshirt, a pair of black leggings and an adorable yellow headband with a bow.

The family's trip to Las Vegas comes after Mahomes' NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost in last week's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will advance to the Super Bowl where they will play the Los Angeles Rams.

The new parents recently celebrated their daughter turning 11 months old with Matthews sharing some adorable snaps to her Instagram Stories of her matching with her daughter and Sterling enjoying playtime with the family dogs.

"Also, someone explain to me how my baby girl is 11months old today😭😭," Matthews captioned a heartwarming photo of Sterling snuggling with one of their pet dogs.