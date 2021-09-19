Watch Steelers' Najee Harris toss Raiders defender with Derrick Henry-like stiff arm

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round to help reinvigorate a dormant run game. With one brutal carry on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, he might have won over the locals.

Harris took a handoff midway through the first quarter of his regular-season debut at Heinz Field and showed why the Steelers valued him so highly in the draft. He met head on with former Raiders first rounder Johnathan Abram, and it didn't go well for the veteran.

Watch as Harris not only stiff arms Abram ... but also throws him out of the club.

Abram was credited with half a tackle on the play. Harris got 14 yards — and the last laugh.

For years, this has been the kind of play we've expected most from the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry. But now another Alabama grad is trying to make his mark as a physical marvel.

Harris was held to 2.8 yards per carry in his debut, and he'd been held in check to that point against the Raiders. Perhaps there was some frustration coming out.

Whatever it was, the Steelers will take it. Lots more of it.