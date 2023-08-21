After The Skywalker Saga ended in 2019 with “The Rise of Skywalker,” Lucasfilm shifted its attention to the small screen and the Disney+ streaming service.

There had already been two successful animated series: “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” 2019 marked the debut of the first live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.”

It followed the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter tasked with protecting a very precious piece of cargo — a Force-wielding foundling named Grogu (affectionately called Baby Yoda).

A slew of live-action shows followed, and their entries in the Star Wars Universe and timeline may be confusing. But fear not. TheWrap will guide you through them better than a Sith wayfinder.

With “Ahsoka” arriving on Disney+, here’s how to watch the Star Wars shows in order. And for hardcore fans, we show how to watch the shows and feature films in order.

Star Wars Shows in Chronological Order

Of the Star Wars shows, “The Clone Wars” is chronologically the earliest, taking place between “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” (Episode II) and “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” (Episode III). “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith.” “Andor” and “Star Wars Rebels” take place during the lead-up to “A New Hope,” while “The Mandalorian” picks up five years after “Return of the Jedi.”

Here are all the Star Wars shows in timeline order

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Bad Batch”

“Obi-Wan: Kenobi?

“Andor”

“Star Wars Rebels”

“The Mandalorian” (Seasons 1&2)

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“The Mandalorian” (Season 3 — Watch these “Book of Boba Fett” episodes beforehand)

“Ahsoka”*

“Skeleton Crew”*

“Star Wars Resistance”

Story continues

*Per Jon Favreau, “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew” take place around the same time as “The Mandalorian”

Star Wars Shows in Release Order

If you want to watch the Star Wars shows in release order to see how animation and filmmaking have advanced, here they are:

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008-2020)

“Star Wars Rebels” (2014-2018)

“Star Wars Resistance” (2018-2020)

“The Mandalorian” (2019-present)

“The Book of Boba Fett” (2021-present)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (2022)

“Andor” (2022)

“Ahsoka” (2023)

“Skeleton Crew” (2023)

“The Acolyte” (Release Date TBA)

“Lando” (Release Date TBA)

Star Wars Shows and Movies in Chronological Order

For you ambitious types, here are all the Star Wars shows and movies in chronological order. They’re all available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

“Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

“Bad Batch”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Star Wars Rebels”

“Andor”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Star Wars: A New Hope”

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

“The Mandalorian”

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“Ahsoka”

“Star Wars Resistance”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

The post How to Watch the Star Wars Shows in Order appeared first on TheWrap.