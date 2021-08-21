How To Watch The Star-Studded ‘Stand Up 2 Cancer’ Special Online & On TV

Stand Up To Cancer’s seventh televised fundraising special on Saturday is sure to be star-studded. Celebrities committed to raise money for cancer research during the event include Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Sofia Vergara, Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho, Brittany Howard, Common, Alison Sweeney, Candice Patton, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Kate Del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, Tony and October Gonzalez, and Tony Hale.

Stand Up To Cancer’s biennial special will broadcast from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime. The telecast will also be available to stream live and on demand on several streaming platforms.

This year’s show will air on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT/7 p.m. CT. As announced previously, Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth, a media industry entrepreneur and investor, will executive produce the special that will be co-hosted by Anderson, Jeong, Ho and Vergara. SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear and there will be performances from Howard, Common and Wonder.

Additionally, a special PSA will air during the telecast featuring Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, Jodie Comer, Karen Gillan, Michelle Dockery, O-T Fagbenle and Paul Rudd.

You can watch Stand Up To Cancer’s fundraising special here on Saturday night:

As a kickoff to the televised special, SU2C launched #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer Week on Friday, Aug. 13. The weeklong fundraising initiative, ending Saturday, Aug. 21, features exciting live streams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.

Other notable celebrities, social media stars and streamers will join forces across social platforms to highlight the importance of cancer research and fundraising. They include Alexandra Shipp, Allie, Ella, Noah and Noelle Schnacky, Allison Miller, Ana María Polo, Anna Akana, Bobby Berk, Bree Turner, Brenda Song, Brittany Perry-Russell and Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron Mathison, Carrie Ann Inaba, Cheryl Burke, Chloé Lukasiak, Craig Melvin, Elena Shinohara, Emma Norton, Eric McCormack, Flula Borg, Frankie Grande, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joe Manganiello, Kalen Allen, Kaylee Bryant, Kelsi Davies, Leslie Jordan, Matt and Abby Howard, Megan Pormer, My Nguyen, Neebs Gaming, Odette Annable, Stephanie Beatriz, SungWon Cho (ProZD), Tiffany Thiessen, Tony Goldwyn, Tori Phantom and Uzo Aduba.

On the night of the special, Ian Hecox, Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp from the sketch comedy group Smosh will host and stream a Jackbox Games competition to raise awareness and funds for Stand Up To Cancer’s groundbreaking cancer research. Special guests will join the competition which will stream on the Smosh Games Twitch Channel.

During the show, viewers will be immersed in firsthand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer. These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife’s diagnosis. The show will also feature interviews with SU2C-funded investigators who will share the many reasons they are working tirelessly and urgently to improve cancer treatments.

Since its inception, SU2C has raised over $603 million to bring together more than 1,950 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer’s reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C’s research has contributed to nine FDA approvals for new cancer therapies, and 258 clinical trials treating more than 19,000 patients. Recognizing that improving cancer care is a critical need in medically-underserved communities, SU2C began developing its Health Equity Initiative in 2017. The initiative aims to increase diverse enrollment in cancer clinical trials, fund innovative research that addresses cancer inequities, and raise awareness of the importance of cancer screenings. Stand Up To Cancer is a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

In addition to Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, the televised fundraising special will be executive produced by Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer’s production team.

The #StandUpToCancer Telecast is back! Join us as we Stand Up and celebrate thirteen years of making an impact with groundbreaking cancer research. The televised fundraising special airs Saturday, August 21st, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. Learn more at https://t.co/0RH7xYf43Q. pic.twitter.com/WnqKfHmNUw — Stand Up To Cancer (@SU2C) July 28, 2021

