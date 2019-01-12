Watch: Stanford Commit Fran Belibi Completes Insane Alley-Oop

Jenna West
Sports Illustrated
Regis Jesuit high school star and Stanford commit Fran Belibi is continuing to make headlines.

The senior completed an amazing alley-oop Saturday against Heritage High School. Belibi's teammate, Avery Van Sickle, had the assist in what is believed to be the first alley-oop in girls' high school basketabll, according to 9news.

Fran Belibi really out here CATCHING ALLEY-OOPS ???????????? @avery_vansickle (via RJHSGDBball/TW)

Belibi, a 6'1" forward from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colo., is known for her dunking skills. She put up a monster one-handed dunk in traffic in December, and video of it went viral.

Belibi started playing basketball as a freshman and made history as a sophomore, becoming the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game. She's also won two gold medals with USA Basketball.

