Watch: Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur, captain Dasun Shanaka caught in heated argument after losing to India in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and head coach Micky Arthur were spotted indulging in a heated argument after the Lankans were beaten by Team India in the 2nd One Day International (ODI).

Despite being in a winning position, the Sri Lankan team lost to India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Post the match, a video of Arthur and Shanaka arguing on the field went viral on social media. In the video, the Sri Lanka head coach appeared to be furious at his players after they lost to India on Tuesday, 20 July.

Sitting in the dressing room towards the end of the game, Arthur looked frustrated. He was also seen making animated gestures when India's lower-order batsmen Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were ruling the field during the match.

Even after Team India won the match, head coach Arthur still looked angry and irritated at his boys. Later, when Arthur stepped on the ground post the match, he was seen in a heated argument with Shanaka before walking off the field.

During the match, Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 and took India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory. Chahar, who came to bat at number eight, ruled the match after hitting seven fours and one six in his 82-ball knock.

Team India chased down Lankan's target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put up an unbeaten stand of 84 after the men in blue slipped to 193/7.

After the video went viral, former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold took to Twitter and expressed himself saying that the discussion that took place on the field should have happened inside the dressing and not on the ground.

Within a few minutes, Arthur responded to his tweet saying it was natural for him to react in such a way. He further suggested that Arnold should not make this small issue look big.

Story continues

Also See: India vs Sri Lanka: 'A very good debate', Mickey Arthur brushes off claims of scolding Dasun Shanaka on camera

India vs Sri Lanka: 'No better way to win match for country,' Deepak Chahar reacts to his match-winning innings

India vs Sri Lanka: Opportunity to learn, redeem and reinvigorate as exuberant visitors take on struggling hosts

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.