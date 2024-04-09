Watch this spring break surprise as two sisters are reunited

Nine-year-old Nina was bubbling with excitement for her spring break, but little did she know the surprise that waited for her at home would elevate her time off to new heights. Her beloved sister, Sophia, a busy wedding photographer who typically spends her days away in San Diego, flew back home to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to surprise her!

Watch Nina realize that her favorite person whom she hasn’t seen for four months will spend spring break with her!

