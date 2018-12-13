How to Watch Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Show

The 64th edition of Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Award will be televised Thursday night. The ceremony has been condensed to a one-hour special hosted by comedian Joel McHale that will air at 9 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network. The show can be live streamed here.

This year's winners of the Sportsperson of the Year Award are the Golden State Warriors for creating a title-winning dynasty that has surprised fans and made a difference off the court.

The Sportsperson of the Year isn't the only award that was handed out. John Cena was given the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has granted 580 wishes in addition to hosting lunches and seeking out other kids when they're meeting other WWE stars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named Performer of the Year, which is given to an athlete who makes a major mark on the 2018 season.

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander was given the Inspiration of the Year award after the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse and helping uncover the wide-ranging abuse in gymnastics. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford appears in a video statement to present the award to Denhollander.

Thirteen-year-old football swimmer Leah Hayes was also named SI's Sportskid of the Year.

The ceremony took place Tuesday night at the the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here's how to watch the show:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream here via NBC.