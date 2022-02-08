How to Watch ‘Spencer': Where Is the Princess Diana Movie Streaming?

More than 20 years after her death, Princess Diana remains one of the most beloved and enduring figures of the British monarchy – and of pop culture. The latest screen adaption of her life is “Spencer,” a biopic that charts the fateful weekend in 1991 when the princess formerly known as Diana Spencer decided to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

With Kristen Stewart starring (in a role that earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination) and “Jackie” director Pablo Larraín at the helm, the film has been generating plenty of buzz since its release. The historical drama also stars Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Jack Nielan, Freddie Spry, Stella Gonet and Richard Sammel.

For Diana fans looking to watch the film, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Spencer.”

When Did “Spencer” Come Out?

“Spencer” premiered on Friday, Nov. 5.

Where Is “Spencer” Streaming?

“Spencer” is now streaming on Hulu. The film is still playing in some movie theaters; click here to find a showtime near you.

Where are Kristen Stewart’s other movies streaming?

“The Runaways” – Netflix

“Personal Shopper” – Hulu

“Clouds of Sils Maria” – AMC+, The Criterion Channel

“Certain Women” – AMC+, The Criterion Channel

“J.T. LeRoy” – Netflix

“Happiest Season” – Hulu

“Panic Room” – Hulu

“Seberg” – Amazon Prime

“On The Road” – Fubo

“Still Alice” – Hulu

“Lizzie” – AMC+

“Into The Wild” – Netflix

“Snow White and the Huntsman” – Amazon Prime

Who Else Has Played Princess Diana?

Over the years, many actresses have brought Princess Diana to life for the screen, including:

Herself (archival footage) in “The Queen” (2006)

Naomi Watts in “Diana” (2013)

Emma Corrin in “The Crown” (2020)

Watch the “Spencer” Trailer?