How to watch Spence vs Crawford in UK: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford clash in arguably boxing’s biggest fight for many years in Las Vegas tonight.

An epic grudge match so long in the making, the pound-for-pound king and undisputed welterweight champion of the world will be crowned on a historic night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Spence enters an eagerly-anticipated showdown as the unbeaten and unified WBA, WBC and IBF title-holder, having added the former to his collection with a dominant late stoppage of Yordenis Ugas in Texas last April.

Meanwhile, Crawford, also undefeated, has held the WBO belt at 147 pounds since moving up successfully again in 2018, having previously been undisputed at light-welterweight and also reigned as a world champion at lightweight.

‘Bud’ has knocked out every man placed in his path during a superb stint at welterweight, including a succession of former world champions.

Both men will be hoping to cement their respective legacies and earn colossal bragging rights during a main event that is simply not to be missed.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford

TV channel: In the UK, Spence vs Crawford is available to watch live via pay-per-view on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the TNT Sports Box Office player.

LIVE coverage: You can follow blow-by-blow coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight blog on Saturday.