Watch: Spectator rushes ring during Badou Jack-Adonis Stevenson undercard

Sporting News
Things got out of hand in Canada Saturday as a man tried to get inside the ropes during an undercard fight.

Watch: Spectator rushes ring during Badou Jack-Adonis Stevenson undercard

Things got out of hand in Canada Saturday as a man tried to get inside the ropes during an undercard fight.

Badou Jack and Adonis Stevenson are two of the most entertaining boxers on the planet, but something tells us the talk of this Saturday's card is going to be centered around what happened outside the ropes.

During an undercard match between Mikael Zewski and Diego Luque, a spectator had to be restrained when he tried to jump the ropes and get onto the canvas.

What was almost more impressive was just how long it took match officials to restrain the man. It took nearly a full minute to get him to the ground and away from the ropes.

It is unclear exactly why the man attempted to enter the ring.

We'll update this as we learn more.

What to Read Next

Back