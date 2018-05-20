Watch: Spectator rushes ring during Badou Jack-Adonis Stevenson undercard

Badou Jack and Adonis Stevenson are two of the most entertaining boxers on the planet, but something tells us the talk of this Saturday's card is going to be centered around what happened outside the ropes.

During an undercard match between Mikael Zewski and Diego Luque, a spectator had to be restrained when he tried to jump the ropes and get onto the canvas.

What was almost more impressive was just how long it took match officials to restrain the man. It took nearly a full minute to get him to the ground and away from the ropes.

I’ve been covering boxing for at least eight years and I’ve never seen anything like this. Fan rushed the ring during Zewski-Luque and fight was stopped for a good five minutes while security tried to stop this mountain of a man. After a few slams and a few guards, fight on pic.twitter.com/ERTC7dWLW4 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 20, 2018

It is unclear exactly why the man attempted to enter the ring.

