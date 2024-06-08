How to watch Spain vs Northern Ireland: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 warm-up friendly today

How to watch Spain vs Northern Ireland: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 warm-up friendly today

Spain play their final Euro 2024 warm-up game against Northern Ireland later today.

La Roja host Michael O’Neill’s side in Marbella before they fly out to Germany.

While Spain are certainly not the force of old, they boast a huge amount of potential and a number of exciting young players.

Knocked out of the World Cup in 2022 at the round of 16 stage, Spain look a lot more imaginative this time around.

O’Neill’s side have looked solid of late, beating both Denmark and Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Spain vs Northern Ireland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2. Coverage begins at 8.20pm BST ahead of an 8.30pm kick-off.

A subscription to the service costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Premier Sports app.