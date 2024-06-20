How to watch Spain vs Italy for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Spain and Italy meet today in a heavyweight clash at Euro 2024.

Both teams may not be standout favourites for the tournament but opened their campaigns with victories.

The Spanish made light work of Croatia in a 3-0 victory, while defending champions in the Azzurri beat Albania.

This is undoubtedly the standout fixture of the group stages, with the two having played out a draw before a penalty shootout at the semi-final stage three years ago.

All the makings of a classic, it’s certainly one to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Spain vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7.15pm for an 8pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX app and website will show a free live stream online.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!