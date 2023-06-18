How to watch Spain vs Croatia: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream for Nations League final tonight

A Croatia fan before kick-off (REUTERS)

Croatia are aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam.

Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runners-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.

Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands played Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the final?

Croatia vs Spain kicks off at 7.45pm BST in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

TV channel and live stream

The Nations League final will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 4. Viewers can also stream the match live via the Channel 4 website and app.

Who finished third?

Italy claimed the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals, and added to a disappointing week for hosts the Netherlands, as they edged the Dutch 3-2 in Sunday’s third place playoff tie at the Twente Stadium.

Federico Dimarco thrashed the ball home at the far post in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi doubled the score from in front of goal in the 20th minute to give Italy a comfortable halftime lead.

But the Dutch launched a concerted second half comeback, making three attacking changes at the break, laying siege to Italy’s goal and seeing Steven Bergwijn pull a goal back in the 68th minute.

Federico Chiesa restored the two goal advantage at the end of a 73rd minute counterattack but there was an exciting conclusion as Georginio Wijnaldum got a second for the Dutch in the 89th. But even though nine minutes of stoppage time was added on, Italy held out under home pressure for victory.