How to Watch Spain vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Spain will host Croatia at Elche's Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Tuesday as the UEFA Nations League competition continues.

Croatia is the 2018 World Cup runner-up, winning its group that included Argentina before beating Denmark, Russia and England on the way to the final. This will be the team's first Nations League match. Croatia drew with Portugal in a friendly last week.

Spain, meanwhile, is coming off a 2–1 victory over England in its first Nations League match. Spain was eliminated during the round of 16 of the World Cup, losing to Russia on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The two nations are facing each other for the seventh time, with Croatia taking the last meeting — a 2–1 win at Euro 2016.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.